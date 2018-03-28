CHEERLEADING

Rams add male cheerleaders to squad

EMBED </>More Videos

Rams add male cheerleaders to squad. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 28, 2018. (WPVI)

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --
The NFL is evolving as another professional football team has added male cheerleaders.

This week the Los Angeles Rams showed off their new cheerleading squad.


Quinton and Nathaniel both made the team.



Until now, the Baltimore Ravens was the only NFL franchise to have male cheerleaders on their squad.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportslos angeles ramscheerleading
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHEERLEADING
NFL cheerleader, fired over Instagram post, files federal complaint
NJ special-needs cheerleaders head to world competition
Texas high school cheerleader caught defying gravity on camera
No charges in cheerleading forced-splits videos
More cheerleading
SPORTS
Villanova students camp out for best seats
Villanova fans and businesses ready for Final Four
Australian Jonah Bolden continues to prepare NBA arsenal in Israel
Radulov's OT goal helps Stars end skid, beat Flyers 3-2
More Sports
Top Stories
Bodies not discovered for 3 days following deadly fire
Bucks County park being blamed for death of dogs
Einstein Health to merge with Jefferson Health
Villanova students camp out for best seats
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
Judge weighs charges in Penn State frat pledge's death case
Kensington residents react to safe-injection site proposal
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Damp Wednesday
Show More
Protests resume in fatal Sacramento police shooting
Playboy says it's quitting 'sexually repressive' Facebook
Mother arrested after 2 children found dead strapped to car seats
Dunkin' Donuts running shoes are real
Catholic school principal reinstated after clash with parish
More News
Top Video
Judge weighs charges in Penn State frat pledge's death case
Bucks County park being blamed for death of dogs
Villanova students camp out for best seats
Bodies not discovered for 3 days following deadly fire
More Video