Rams add male cheerleaders to squad

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --The NFL is evolving as another professional football team has added male cheerleaders.
This week the Los Angeles Rams showed off their new cheerleading squad.
Congratulations to our 2018 Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders! pic.twitter.com/gYlXtC0BOd— Rams Cheerleaders (@LARamsCheer) March 26, 2018
Quinton and Nathaniel both made the team.
Check out your 2018 Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders!— Rams Cheerleaders (@LARamsCheer) March 27, 2018
📸 ➡️ https://t.co/a49q0OTmns pic.twitter.com/P4LttuKmWx
Until now, the Baltimore Ravens was the only NFL franchise to have male cheerleaders on their squad.
