United we stand! The Red Knights are heading to the state championship! We will see you on Saturday! #RSDproud pic.twitter.com/ovurka8U71 — RDGSchoolDistrict (@RDGschools) March 22, 2017

It's March Madness, high school hoops style this week.In Class 6A, Reading met Archbishop Ryan Tuesday night at the Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia.Lonnie Walker, a future Miami Hurricane, helped the Red Knights to a 57-51 victory.Reading advances to the final.Neumann Goretti advances to the Class 3A State Finals by beating Del Val Charter 76-47.------