Rhys Hoskins gets his own milkshake

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --Attention Philadelphia Phillies fans! You can now get the 'Rhys Hoskins Shake.'
The outfielder visited the Collegeville Italian Bakery in Montgomery County Monday night where the owners have created the shake.
Thank you so much to @rhyshoskins, his team, the staff and families of @PhiladelphiaMDA and each and every one of our amazing customers who came out tonight for the launch of our new Rhys Hoskins Shake. What an incredible night!🥤⚾️ #RhysHoskinsShake #collegevilleitalianbakery pic.twitter.com/Sg4GY2vP3o— Collegeville Bakery (@CvilleItalBake) April 24, 2018
It's 20 ounces of Oreo goodness - a Hoskins favorite.
$1 from every 'Rhys Hoskins Shake' sold will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Our Pizzaioli of the Day is @Phillies @rhyshoskins! Thank you so much for stopping by to launch the Rhys Hoskins Shake! ⚾️🥤 #PizzaiolioftheDay #collegevilleitalianbakery #RhysHoskins #RhysHoskinsShake #BeBold #Phillies pic.twitter.com/bAXJpLy1Eq— Collegeville Bakery (@CvilleItalBake) April 24, 2018
