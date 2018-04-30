PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Rozier, Tatum help Celtics beat 76ers 117-101

76ers forward Robert Covington reaches for the ball against Celtics guard Terry Rozier in the first quarter of Game 1 of the second-round playoff series, Monday. (Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (WPVI) --
Terry Rozier scored 29 points and first-year Celtics forward Jayson Tatum scored 28 to outplay redshirt rookie Ben Simmons and lead the Boston Celtics to a 117-101 victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday night.

With much of the attention focused on Philadelphia young guns Simmons and Joel Embiid, Boston's youth movement of Tatum and Rozier led the way. Rozier, in his third year, added eight rebounds and six assists, and Al Horford had 26 points and seven rebounds for Boston.

Embiid scored 31 points with 13 rebounds for Philadelphia. Simmons, the likely rookie of the year after missing all of last season with an injury, scored 18 with seven boards and six assists.

Game 2 is Thursday night in Boston.
