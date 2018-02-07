  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
SUPER BOWL

Schools, attractions, other closures in Philadelphia area for Super Bowl parade

(Shutterstock)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A number of schools, universities, attractions and government offices will be closed on Thursday, February 8 for the Eagles Super Bowl parade.

The following represents information obtained by Action News. If you know of a closure not on this list, let us know by clicking here.

The the following are CLOSED Thursday:
SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Philadelphia

-School District of Philadelphia
-Archdiocesan High Schools and Parochial Elementary Schools
-Penn-Delco School District
-Ridley School District

Pennsylvania

-Chester Upland School District
-Interboro School District
-Spingfield (Delco)
-Upper Darby School District

New Jersey

-Collingswood Public Schools
-Glassboro Public Schools
-Oaklyn Public School District
-Washington Township Public Schools

Colleges/Universities

-Drexel University
NOTE: Drexel's Queen Lane campus will remain open.
-Harcum College
-Moore College of Art
-Temple University
NOTE: Temple Harrisburg will remain open
-University of Pennsylvania
-University of the Sciences

Attractions

-Academy of Natural Sciences
-Barnes Foundation
-Dilworth Park Cafe
-Eastern State Penitentiary
-Free Library of Philadelphia
-Franklin Institute
-Mutter Museum

-Philadelphia Museum of Art
-Philadelphia Zoo
-Rodin Museum

Government

-Philadelphia City Council meeting cancelled

-Philadelphia Courts closed
NOTE: Jurors do NOT have to report. Critical services are expected to remain operational.

-Social Security offices at 1500 JFK Blvd. and 3336 S. Broad Street closed.

