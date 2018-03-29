PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Sixers: Joel Embiid has concussion, fracture; will require surgery

Fultz discusses Embiid injury on Action News at 11 p.m., March 28, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia center Joel Embiid left in the second quarter of the 76ers' game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday after a nasty collision with teammate Markelle Fultz.

Embiid posts 'not good' video after injury.


The team now says Embiid has a concussion as well as a facial fracture.
The 76ers released the following statement regarding Embiid's condition Thursday:

After suffering an injury at the 11:50 mark of 2nd quarter of last night's game against New York, Joel Embiid was initially evaluated in the locker room and later taken to Jefferson Hospital for further evaluation and testing.

Immediately following the injury, Embiid was assessed for a concussion, was asymptomatic at that time, and passed the NBA's locker room concussion assessment tool.

However, he later began experiencing symptoms, has since been diagnosed with a concussion, and has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol.
Embiid also underwent a CT scan, which revealed an orbital fracture of his left eye.

Surgery will be performed in the coming days to address the orbital fracture, and further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Embiid finished the game with five points and three rebounds in eight minutes

He posted a quick video to his Instagram account late Wednesday night.

In the video, Embiid is in a hospital room. He added the caption "not good."

