Sixers' fans devastated over game 3 loss, but still hopeful

Sixers' fans devastated over game 3 loss, but still hopeful. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on May 5, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Devastated fans left the Wells Fargo Center after a killer game that had the Sixers ahead then down, ending with a win for the Celtics.

Boston is now leading the series 3-0.

Matt Cotcher of Spring Garden, "We trust the process and now the process is letting us down."

Raymond Kent of Haddonfield added, "I'm upset, were upset, it was a crazy ending just to come out with a loss, very disappointed."

Another fan said, "Next year, we tried we tried." Don't you think we could win 4 straight game? "Yes, we can."

Philly fans didn't hold back tonight on what changes they think need to be made.

Kyle Sacchetta of West Chester said, "Lebron is our answer, he's the next AI."

The loyal still believe the Sixers are down, but not out even if that means they have to win four games straight.

Chris Pizzo of South Philadelphia said, "Yeah yeah, this is all part of the plan." So you are really trusting the process? "Still the process is still in motion four all day, four all days babies WHOAAA."

