Sixers' fans hopeful about tonight's game

Sixers' fans filled up the Wells Fargo Center Saturday evening.On this Cinco de Mayo those who trust the process claimed their tailgating spots hours ahead of the game.A short time before tipoff, they shared their predictions with us.Sean Sharkey said, "I think it's going to be a solid win, easy win by 11 points."Matt Daily of Horsham, "I already called it earlier, 109-97 sixers they're going to come out hot."Tonight is game three of the seven-game series against the Celtics.The Sixers lost both games in Boston this week.Tonight fans are convinced they will turn it around.Susan Vause of Ambler, Pa. said, "I think the Sixers will win because they cheat in Boston. We'll be home, have the crowd behind them'"Longtime fans are happy to experience the playoffs.Michael Gallo of Abington said, "It's been awesome, great, it's been years since I've been there the whole time."------