PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Sixers' fans hopeful about tonight's game

EMBED </>More Videos

Sixers' fans hopeful about tonight's game. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 5, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Sixers' fans filled up the Wells Fargo Center Saturday evening.

On this Cinco de Mayo those who trust the process claimed their tailgating spots hours ahead of the game.

A short time before tipoff, they shared their predictions with us.

Sean Sharkey said, "I think it's going to be a solid win, easy win by 11 points."

Matt Daily of Horsham, "I already called it earlier, 109-97 sixers they're going to come out hot."

Tonight is game three of the seven-game series against the Celtics.

The Sixers lost both games in Boston this week.

Tonight fans are convinced they will turn it around.

Susan Vause of Ambler, Pa. said, "I think the Sixers will win because they cheat in Boston. We'll be home, have the crowd behind them'"

Longtime fans are happy to experience the playoffs.

Michael Gallo of Abington said, "It's been awesome, great, it's been years since I've been there the whole time."

------
Send a News Tip to Action Newsl
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia 76ers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
Celtics take 3-0 series lead with OT win over 76ers
Slumping Sixers try to regain winning touch vs. Celtics
Allen Iverson gives 76ers' Ben Simmons 'words of encouragement'
Donovan Mitchell on Ben Simmons' comeback from 1-point game: 'All about the response'
More Philadelphia 76ers
SPORTS
Celtics take 3-0 series lead with OT win over 76ers
Hoskins homers, Phillies beat Nationals 3-1
50 years ago, Kentucky Derby disqualified winner for first time
Slumping Sixers try to regain winning touch vs. Celtics
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: Woman shoots intruder in North Philly home
Several juveniles in custody after teacher attacked
Gary Heidnik's House of Horrors, 30 years later
1 person injured in row home fire in Point Breeze
Student warns about 'Juuling' trend in eye-opening video
AccuWeather: Cooler Sunday
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, prompting evacuations
Airline passengers say flight attendant appeared drunk on plane
Show More
Man shot, critically wounded in Frankford
2 adults, 2 teens rescued from Gloucester Twp. fire
Police investigate toddler death in Somerton
Victim shot in hip after gunfire erupts in North Philly
Gunshots damage cars in Darby, Pa.
More News