Sixers' fans react to series win against Miami

Sixers' fans react to series win against Miami. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on April 25, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Going to work on this soggy and dreary Wednesday was a little easier for Sixers' fans who walked with a little pep in their step.

Tuesday night the Sixers won the series 4-1.

Jol Embiid and Benn Simmons shined in front of a star-studded crowd.

And sitting courtside were comedian and Philly native Kevin Hart and rapper Meek Mill who was just released from prison hours before.

His first stop was Wells Fargo to cheer on the team in the playoff game up against the Miami Heat. They won 104-91.

Gerald Crooks of Wilmington said, "He was the good luck charm, him and Kevin Hart.

Kadijah McKee of North Philadelphia added, "That joint was love my city is really doing something it really is."

The Sixers have had a record-setting season. And are now in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs for the first time since 2012.

One fan said, "As long as they keep their head above ground they'll be good to go."

Through the ups and downs, loyal fans reminded themselves to trust the process.

"Happy I'm glad the Sixers made it. It's been a while since we've been here," said Crooks.

Though fans have no problem admitting, perhaps a Philly's Super Bowl and NCAA championship win this year is having some kind of effect on the players. Whatever it is, they'll take it.

Steve Herron of Cherry Hill said, "Absolutely, I think that they've really upped their game since that happened."

Grace Bonacci of South Philadelphia added, "I think so, I hope so."

The Sixers are waiting for the winner between Boston and Milwaukee.

The Celtics lead that series 3-2.

