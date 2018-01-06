SPORTS

Sixers legend Julius Erving hospitalized after ringing bell at Sixers game

Sixers legend Julius Erving hospitalized after ringing bell at Sixers game. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on January 6, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Sixers legend Julius Erving, also known as Doctor J, had to be checked out by doctors at a hospital Friday night.

Erving became ill after ringing the bell at the Wells Fargo Center before last night's game.

His management team and the Sixers say he was taken to the hospital for evaluation. They say he was expected to be discharged from the hospital overnight.

The Sixers say the situation is not serious, but they did not clarify what the diagnosis was.

Julius Erving is 67-years-old.

