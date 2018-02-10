EAGLES PARADE

Some fans are getting permanent tattoos of Super Bowl LII

Some fans are getting permanent tattoos of Super Bowl LII. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on February 10, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
At the Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Convention, there have been requests for Eagles' tattoos.

We've seen sketches of the Philly Special play as various versions of the Eagles' logo ready to be tattooed.

Action News spoke to one freshly tattooed fan, who paid tribute to the Super Bowl MVP.

Christian Duffield of Fox Chase says, "They had a bunch of flash on the boards for people who wanted to get Eagles tattoos. That's probably why a lot of people were here to get some Eagles ink."

A green number 9 on Christian Duffield's left leg will always remind him of QB Nick Foles and Super Bowl 52.

"I have tattoos on my body forever, don't matter how old I get. Nick Foles led us to the promise land, got that W," said Christian.

But if a tattoo isn't your thing - there were some less painful and less permanent ways to celebrate Saturday.

In Plymouth Meeting, a few of the Super Bowl champion players made appearances at Poppel Sports in the Plymouth Meeting Mall.

Rodney McLeod, Corey Graham, Najee Goode and Dannell Ellerbe signed autographs and met with excited fans.

In Manayunk folks stopped by the Nickels Building this afternoon to sign an 8-foot tall greeting card that will be delivered to the Eagles.

Fans also enjoyed taking pictures with the card and entering to win raffles from local businesses.

It was organized by the Manayunk Development Corporation.

And at Acme on Red Lion Road, folks gathered to win Eagles gear.

Acme also presented a big check to the Eagles Charitable Foundation. More than $20,000 was donated to the Eagles organization which helps children who need vision care, and kids with autism.

If you're brave enough to permanently mark the occasion with a Super Bowl champs tattoo, the convention continues through tomorrow.

------
