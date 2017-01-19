Today's Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS
Man dies after altercation with police in North Philadelphia
Full Story
SPORTS
Sports Flash: Pete Mackanin's message to the Phillies
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1709599" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Jamie Apody one-on-one with Phillies Manager Pete Mackanin. (WPVI)
WPVI
Thursday, January 19, 2017 11:08AM
Action News sports reporter Jamie Apody goes one-on-one with Phillies Manager Pete Mackanin.
sports
Action News Sports
sports flash
Phillies
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WPVI-TV Philadelphia