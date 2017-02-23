Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
U.S. & World
Healthcheck
Consumer
Community News
Sports
Troubleshooters
Investigation
Entertainment
Politics
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
The Oscars
FYI Philly
Visions
Live Well Network
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Action News 9pm LIVE UPDATE
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
SPORTS
Sports Flash: What Sixers accomplished before trade deadline
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1769891" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
What the Sixers did and didn't do before the trade deadline. (WPVI)
WPVI
Thursday, February 23, 2017 07:20PM
Ducis Rodgers discusses what the Sixers did and didn't do before the trade deadline.
Related Topics:
sports
Action News Sports
sports flash
Philadelphia 76ers
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
SPORTS
Vote: Who won and lost at the NBA trade deadline?
ESPN: 76ers trading Nerlens Noel to Mavericks
Joel Embiid upset with 76ers for lack of clarity over knee injury
Sources: Mavericks trade Andrew Bogut to 76ers for Nerlens Noel
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: School worker showed indecent images of herself
Action News 9pm LIVE UPDATE
ESPN: 76ers trading Nerlens Noel to Mavericks
Police: Kids found in filthy Morrisville home, 5 arrested
Driver suffers medical emergency, slams into Newark, Del. home
Washington Township High School grad's film gets Oscar nom
Firefighters battle building fire in Logan Township
Show More
Senate panel eyes Delaware prison working conditions
AccuWeather: Springtime in February Continues
Philadelphia Schools: Our transgender bathroom policy remains
Pete Rose on ballot for Phillies Wall of Fame
NJ 5th-graders make 'cozy' blankets for CHOP cancer patients
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Laptop bursts into flames in Chesco home
Senate panel eyes Del. prison working conditions
Overturned tractor trailer slows traffic on Route 73 in NJ
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
U.S. & World
Healthcheck
Consumer
Community News
Sports
Troubleshooters
Investigation
Entertainment
Politics
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
The Oscars
FYI Philly
Visions
Live Well Network
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WPVI-TV Philadelphia