Student makes half-court shot, doesn't win prize

One Kentucky student's performance on the basketball court had everyone talking for more than one reason. (WPVI)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WPVI) --
One Kentucky student's performance on the basketball court had everyone talking for more than one reason.

The crowd went wild when Jackson Logsdon, a sophomore at the University of Louisville, aced a layup, a free throw, a three pointer and a half-court shot at a women's basketball game.

His efforts earned him a $38,000 prize.

But, he's not getting the money because he played basketball in high school and that's against the rules, according to the company in charge of the contest.

Logsdon says he's bummed because the money would have gone towards student loans

