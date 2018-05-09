Super Bowl bet: Zoo New England names goat 'Foles'

We don’t kid around when it comes to Super Bowl bets … so today, we make good on our wager with @phillyzoo & introduce you to Foles, the 2-week-old Nigerian dwarf goat at #FPZoo!



The new kid is named after @Eagles quarterback, #NickFoles. Bet refresher: https://t.co/WBnxvRSgUL pic.twitter.com/LC3cfFG6zM — Zoo New England (@zoonewengland) May 8, 2018

After the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl, many fans were calling Nick Foles - the GOAT.The acronym stands for the Greatest Of All Time.But if you visit Zoo New England's Franklin Park Zoo in Boston, you can now meet a Foles who truly is a goat. Not an acronym this time.Before the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Zoo and Zoo New England made a friendly wager. Each agreed to name their next-born goat after the opposing team's quarterback, either "Foles" or "Brady."To repeat, the Eagles won.To their credit, Zoo New England honored the wager."We don't kid around when it comes to Super Bowl bets," the zoo tweeted.On April 23, 'Foles' the Nigerian Dwarf goat was born. The zoo introduced 'Foles' to the world on Tuesday.The Philadelphia Zoo thanked Zoo New England for honoring their bet, adding, "What an exciting time to know only a world where the Eagles are world champions!"------