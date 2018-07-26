PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hold first practice of training camp

Super Bowl champion Eagles hold first practice of camp.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Eagles got back to work on Thursday, hitting the practice field as training camp got underway.

The defending Super Bowl champions are just six weeks away from the regular season.

All eyes will be on Carson Wentz, who is still rehabbing his surgically repaired left knee. He had a torn ACL and torn LCL, missing the end of the regular season and all of the postseason, including the Super Bowl.



Wentz has said his goal is to return for the Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons, but head coach Doug Pederson has pumped the brakes on that timeline.

Wentz was cleared for 11-on-11 drills on Wednesday but for now, is limited to no contact. He said he's trying to be aggressive, but smart, coming back from his injury.

"We've got a good plan. A good plan to progress with how I feel," said Wentz. "It's not just me making the decisions, it's not just the coach, it's not just the docs, it's really a culmination of everybody. I'm not really worried about that, I like where I'm at right now, I think the plan we have is a good one."

Pederson said he was not going to push Wentz.

"I want him to have success in this league for a long, long time and I want to make sure that's right, and it's hard to say when that time is," said Pederson.


Among the Eagles who were not active at practice were defensive end Brandon Graham and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. Both could come off the physically unable to perform list at any time and are expected to be ready for the season opener.

Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hold first practice of training camp.



Meanwhile, some fans were doing their best to catch glimpse of the team in action!

Many are still on a championship high of sorts from last season. Committed fans tell Action News they are looking forward to great things this upcoming season.

One fan with a familiar name, Andy Reid - yes, the same name as the longtime former Eagles coach - sums it up nicely.

"It is going to be tough to do it again but I think it easier to do it again than it is to get there in the first place. It took us 50 years to do it so, if we are going to do it again, this would be the year to repeat," he said.

Eagles fans eager to get a glimpse of training camp. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 5pm on July 26, 2018.



