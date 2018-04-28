PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl champions, turn to defense in 4th round

Philadelphia Eagles

By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
PHILADELPHIA --
The Philadelphia Eagles turned to defense, selecting cornerback Avonte Maddox and defensive end Josh Sweat in the fourth round.

The Super Bowl champions had only one pick in the first two days of the draft after trading out of the first round. They selected tight end Dallas Goedert with the 52nd overall pick.


Maddox, chosen Saturday at No. 125, played four seasons at Pitt. Despite his size - 5-foot-9 and 184 pounds - Maddox is known for his tough, physical play.

He had seven sacks along with eight interceptions over the past three years.

Sweat, 6-foot-5 and 251 pounds, played three seasons at Florida State, registering 14 sacks. He gives the Eagles even more depth on a deep defensive line.

After taking Sweat at No. 130, the Eagles have to wait until No. 206. They have one pick in the sixth round and another in the seventh.

