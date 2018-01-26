SPORTS

Super Bowl tickets up for auction to support good cause

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Trey Burton has an offer for fans who want to go to the Super Bowl - and support a good cause!

"If you haven't gotten your Super Bowl tickets yet, I have a really cool opportunity for you to bid and win on two tickets to Minneapolis," Burton said.

The NFL Players Association is auctioning off two tickets to the big game.

The proceeds will benefit International Justice Mission, which works to combat slavery and trafficking.

Here's a link to the auction site, www.IJM.org/SuperBowl

The winner will be announced Monday, January 29.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eaglessuper bowl 52
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Jonah Bolden's 'different' journey to the Philadelphia 76ers and the NBA
LeBron James, Lakers face Warriors to highlight Christmas Day schedule
NFL teams copying Eagles' blueprint, and which plans could work
NFL Insiders predict: The next Eagles, underrated free-agent signings, more
76ers rookie Zhaire Smith suffers Jones fracture of left foot at summer camp
More Sports
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News