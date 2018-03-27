PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Surprise! Fan pops the question during 76ers game

EMBED </>More Videos

Surprise proposal at 76ers game. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 27, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
There has been a lot to cheer for at the Philadelphia 76ers games lately and one couple's surprise proposal added to the excitement.

Calel Fox, 37, and Tayla Peters, 26, were contestants on the court during Monday night's game at the Wells Fargo Center.

Tyala was so intent on making her shot, she didn't realize Calel was down on one knee, ready to pop the question when she turned around.

After figuring out what was happening, Tayla said yes and Calel placed the ring on her finger as the 76ers mascot Franklin cheered on.

Calel, a barber and personal trainer, was born in California. Tayla, a RN, is from Yeadon, Delaware County.

The two have been dating for a year, but the couple has known each other for three.

The two met while Calel was a coach for Tayla's son's team.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

And go Sixers!

------
Send a News Tip to Action Newsl
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia 76ers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
Mack Hollins brings back 'Backpack Kid Dance' at 76ers game
No. 1 pick Fultz scores 10 points in 1st game since October
Markelle Fultz (shoulder) scores 10 in return from 68-game absence
No. 1 pick Fultz scores 10 points in 1st game since October
More Philadelphia 76ers
SPORTS
Mack Hollins brings back 'Backpack Kid Dance' at 76ers game
Eagles DE Bennett surrenders on charge of injury to elderly
No. 1 pick Fultz scores 10 points in 1st game since October
Markelle Fultz (shoulder) scores 10 in return from 68-game absence
More Sports
Top Stories
Firefighter among victims in fiery Hopewell Township crash
Hit-and-run driver damages family's wheelchair accessible van
Eagles DE Bennett surrenders on charge of injury to elderly
No jail for man who flipped car following Eagles' Super Bowl win
No. 1 pick Fultz scores 10 points in 1st game since October
Trip to the Final Four proves pricey for 'Nova fans
Police name person of interest in Chinatown stabbing
Linda Brown, Topeka girl at center of Brown v. Board of Education, dies at 76
Show More
Video of pledge chugging alcohol on night of fall shown in court
2 Phila. men, Aston officer named Carnegie Heroes
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Today, Showers Tonight
New Jersey lawmakers advance bills to tighten gun laws
Ex-choir director pleads guilty to child endangerment
More News
Top Video
Wrong turn: Uber driver gets stuck on steps
New Jersey lawmakers advance bills to tighten gun laws
Ex-choir director pleads guilty to child endangerment
Firefighter among victims in fiery Hopewell Township crash
More Video