Temple Owls head to Annapolis for Military Bowl

The countdown is on! The Temple Owls will take on Wake Forest in the Military Bowl next week.Thursday, the team was sent off to Maryland in style as the Owls packed up and left for Annapolis.Interim Head Coach Ed Foley says the team has been studying tapes of Wake Forest since the match-up was announced and they're ready to play."They're a big physical team so we're gonna go down there and we are going to be ready for a street fight because they come after. They play some really good defensive lines and offensive lines in theri conference. They've been through some wars and we've been through some wars. It's going to be great to go out there against a team similar to us and just slug it out," he said.The Owls take on the Demon Deacons on Tuesday, December 27th at 3:30 p.m.You can watch the big game on our sister station, ESPN.