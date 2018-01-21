SPORTS

The Roots performing at NFC Championship Game

The Roots perform during an Independence Day celebration Saturday, July 4, 2015, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It does not get more Philly than this.

The Roots will be rocking Lincoln Financial Field during halftime.

The Philadelphia band will be performing during the NFC Championship Game between the Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings.

The Roots posted footage of their rendition of the Eagles Fight Song.



The caption read, "All we got is all we need...and all we want is everything! Join us, @TheRoots this Sunday during the Half-Time Show for the NFC CHAMPIONSHIP!"

The caption was repeating the message of the Eagles' "All We Got Is All We Need" hype video released a few days ago.


------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps

Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesMinnesota Vikingsnfc championship gamenfl playoffsentertainmentthe rootsSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Tailgating Timeline: Gates open hours before NFC Title Game
Police and Eagles' fans want a safe city this weekend
SEPTA offering Eagles game discounts
Parking to be restricted on Broad St. for NFC Championship
SPORTS
Light poles in Philly greased to stop fans from climbing after NFC Championship game
Delco deacon wears Eagles underdog mask
Eagles tweet as anticipation builds for kickoff
Parking restrictions around Philly during Eagles game
More Sports
Top Stories
Vikings fans take 'Skol' chant to 'Rocky' steps
Tailgating Timeline: Gates open hours before NFC Title Game
Parking restrictions around Philly during Eagles game
SEPTA offering Eagles game discounts
Jamie at the Linc previews NFC Championship Game
Jeff Skversky previews Eagles-Vikings showdown
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds
NFL championship games broadcast to troops overseas despite shutdown
Show More
Eagles tweet as anticipation builds for kickoff
Nick Foles' winding road to NFC Championship Game
Men arguing after movie at Riverview theater exchange gunfire
I-95 reopened after crash near Broad Street, 3 injured
Government shutdown shutters Independence Hall, Liberty Bell
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowy nor'easter hits the area
Meet Katherine Scott's new baby boy: Oliver Andrew
PHOTOS: Carson Wentz on crutches before MNF game
PHOTOS: Magical moments from the parade
More Photos