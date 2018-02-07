  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Torrey Smith surprises student with Carson Wentz call

Torrey Smith makes young student's day. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 7, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A kind gesture by wide receiver Torrey Smith brought a young Philadelphia Eagles fan to tears.

Smith called up Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz for some help.

Smith was at a local school when he met the young fan.

The wide receiver learned that Wentz is the child's favorite player, so he called up Number 11 using FaceTime.

The video, posted by Smith, shows the student overcome with emotion.

"I shouldn't share this but I have to because the love for this team and @cj_wentz is real! I stopped by a school today this boy was the biggest fan. So I called him on FaceTime and the kids reaction was priceless. My guy is the best leader...strong man of faith and authentic!" Smith posted.



