  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
SPORTS

US forward Carli Lloyd wins 2nd FIFA best player award

FILE - In this July 5, 2015, photo, Carli Lloyd of the U.S celebrates scoring her third goal against Japan during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup soccer championship. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

ZURICH --
Carli Lloyd of the United States won her second FIFA's best woman player award, even if an Olympic gold medal eluded her.

The Delran, New Jersey native seemed surprised to retain the prize she first won after an outstanding 2015 Women's World Cup on the title-winning U.S. side.

Still, Melanie Behringer of the Germany team that won the Olympic title in Rio de Janeiro, placed third in the voting totals, and five-time winner Marta of Brazil was runner-up.

"I honestly was not expecting this," Lloyd, who captained the U.S. team that exited in the Olympics quarterfinals, said in her acceptance speech.

"I know Melanie did fantastic in the Olympics. (She and Marta are) both so deserving of this award," the Houston Dash forward said.

Lloyd tallied 20.68 percent of the voting points, Marta got 16.60 percent and Melanie Behringer, who retired from national team duty after the Olympics, got 12.34 percent.

Behringer acknowledged she was "disappointed" but declined to criticize the result.

Lloyd said she was "incredibly honored" to have won the support of her peers in a poll by national team captains and coaches, selected media and fans voting online.

Germany did win the women's coaching awards as Silvia Neid earned her second FIFA prize. She also won the 2010 award.

Neid beat two previous winners: Last year's winner, Jill Ellis of the United States, was runner-up edging former U.S. coach Pia Sundhage, who guided Sweden to the Olympic silver medal.
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportscarli lloyd
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Sources: Jaguars to bring back Tom Coughlin as VP, hire Doug Marrone as head coach
Sources: Hawks tell teams Paul Millsap no longer available
Months after stroke, Brian Propp ready for Flyers alumni game
Packers WR Jordy Nelson spent night in hospital; status iffy
More Sports
Top Stories
Dumbbell crashes through SUV windshield on NJ Turnpike
Gunmen invade home of Chester County couple, 2 kids
Giant Kensington sinkhole repair to take days
Suspect accused of altering Hollywood sign arrested
Person struck by car in Upper Darby
For 2nd time, vandals hit synagogue in Tacony
Church property vandalized in Bustleton
Show More
Ross marks one year as Philadelphia police commissioner
20-year-old shot dead in North Philadelphia
Coast Guard responds to medical emergency on barge
Orlando police officer killed; suspect still at large
Months after stroke, Brian Propp ready for Flyers alumni game
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos