VIDEO: Eagles fan drives dune buggy up Art Museum steps

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2975646" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eagles fans swarm Frankford and Cottman Avenues: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 10:30 p.m., January 21, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2976305" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fans still climb poles despite Crisco. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 22, 2018.

Following the Eagles win over the Vikings in the NFC Championship game Sunday night, one Birds fan thought it would be a good idea to drive a side-by-side ATV up the Art Museum steps.A bystander caught the moment on camera, as the driver, with horn blaring, scaled the iconic "Rocky" steps.Video of the incident was posted by Twitter user @jewjon, and overnight the clip earned tens of thousands of views.Elsewhere in the city, thousands of Eagles fans stormed popular locations Sunday night to celebrate the big win over the Minnesota Vikings.And despite the police department's preemptive plan, an application of Crisco was not enough to keep fans from climbing light poles.----------