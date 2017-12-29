  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
VIDEO: Eagles practice out in the elements at the Linc

Watch the report from Jamie Apody on Action News at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2017. (WPVI)

It's been the big debate: Do you play the starters in a meaningless game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday? The answer is yes.

Doug Pederson announcing that decision on Friday. Although he did not say, just how long they will play.

It was quite an unusual scene for the Eagles on Friday as they moved practice across the street to the Linc because their own practice field is frozen and Pederson wanted them outside in the elements to prepare for Sunday's temperatures, which will be in the low 20s.

There are heaters under the turf at the Linc.

This will be a big game for Nick Foles to develop some rhythm with his receivers, but also for backup Nate Sudfeld who will surely get some time in case he's ever forced into duty in the playoffs.

(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
