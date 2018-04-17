VIDEO: Flyers' Sean Couturier goes down at practice, possibly hurt

#BREAKING Our @6abc video of @NHLFlyers star Sean Couturier going DOWN at practice today after colliding with Radko Gudas. He limps off with the trainer. Claude Giroux told me "it didn't look good." So far no update from the #Flyers #NHLPlayoffs2018 #EarnTomorrow pic.twitter.com/SlfplFKjUd — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) April 17, 2018

Flyers star Sean Couturier went down at practice on Tuesday, and it looks like he may have been hurt.Action News was there when the incident happened.Our camera was rolling as Couturier collided with Radko Gudas.Couturier then limped off the ice with a trainer.Claude Giroux told Action News' Jamie Apody, "It didn't look good."So far there has been no official update from the Flyers.