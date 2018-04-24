PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

VIDEO: Meek Mill rings the bell at the Philadelphia 76ers game

Meek Mill rings the bell at the Philadelphia 76ers playoff game. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Following his release from prison earlier in the day, rapper Meek Mill rings the bell at the start of the Philadelphia 76ers playoff game Tuesday evening.

Mill walked out of prison Tuesday after Pennsylvania's highest court ordered him freed while he appeals decade-old gun and drug convictions.

Prior to his release, comedian Kevin Hart, who was also present while Mill was ringing the bell, visited with the rapper at the facility in Chester, Pa.

