VIDEO: Sports anchor can't control himself when Eagles win

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on February 6, 2018. (WPVI)

TULSA, Oklahoma (WPVI) --
Emotions were high for Eagles fans everywhere on Sunday, including one sportscaster out in Oklahoma who just happened to be on the air himself when the final score came in.

BIG Eagles fan Harold Kuntz could barely hold it together during his sports update.

He was watching the game frame by frame, but had to get to the set to do his report when he found out the final score on live TV.

He laughs: "Let this be a lesson to all you kids out there: If you want to cover sports for a living, be warned that sometimes that means missing the biggest sports moments of your life."

