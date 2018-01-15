How do you celebrate an epic win? At least one Vikings fan made a snow angel wearing only his jersey and shorts.
The Minnesota Vikings scored an incredible win against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday to seal their spot in the NFC Championship Game. They pulled it off with 61-yard touchdown in the last ten seconds of the game, in what ESPN is already calling one of the greatest NFL playoff plays of all time.
Check out some Vikings fans' ecstatic celebrations in the compilation above.
