Villanova Fans and Businesses Ready for Final Four

Final Four merchandise arrived at the Villanova University campus bookstore Tuesday afternoon. As soon as the items hit the shelves, fans grabbed them."We heard it was coming today and then we went downstairs and saw them carrying it up and we were like, 'We have to go!'" said freshman Julia Mills from West Chester, New York.T-shirts and hats arrived Tuesday afternoon, but store employees say more Final Four gear will arrive throughout the week. Fans lined up to buy some new navy and white merchandise ahead of the big game."My mom was here when they won in 1985 and my sister was here in 2016 so we're going to get another one!" said freshman Juliette Carman.Because campus will be closed for the Easter holiday, there's no official watch party at Villanova on Saturday, according to campus officials. But off campus, businesses are preparing for big crowds.The manager at Gullifty's on Lancaster Avenue says all of their tables are already booked for Saturday. But there's first come first served seating at the bar."It's just very exciting," said Gullifty's manager Judy Gill. "The staff is excited. Everyone's in a good mood."But for some, a watch party just won't do. Senior Alexandra Venuto says she and her mom have traveled to every tournament location to see Villanova play since she was a freshman. They leave for San Antonio on Thursday."We have such a fun time together," said Venuto. "Visiting places around the areas we're going to. It's just a lot of fun and being able to share it with her is really cool."The team leaves Wednesday from the Davis Center on campus at 3:30pm. Campus officials expect a big crowd to send off the team to San Antonio.-----