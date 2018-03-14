MARCH MADNESS

No. 1 Villanova faces No. 16 Radford in the East Region

Villanova prepares for Radford: Jamie Apody reports on Action News at 5 p.m., March 14, 2018 (WPVI)

PITTSBURGH --
No. 1 seed Villanova (30-4) vs. No. 16 seed Radford (23-12)

First round, East Region, Pittsburgh, 6:50 p.m. EDT on Thursday

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova is looking to keep No. 1 seeds unbeaten in the NCAA Tournament when it opens against Radford in the East region. The Wildcats dominated in the Big East again this season and won the conference tournament for the second straight season. They are a top-two seed for the fifth straight season and should roll against Radford.

TOTALLY RAD: Radford is rolling following a win over LIU Brooklyn in the First Four for its first-ever NCAA Tournament win. The team from rural southwest Virginia won the Big South and is making its third tournament appearance and first since 2009.

OPENER WOES: The Wildcats have a 2016 national championship but not much else to show for all their top seeds. Villanova lost opening weekend as a No. 1 seed in 2015, and as a No. 2 seed in 2014 and 2010. The Wildcats failed to get out of the first weekend in 2011 and 2013. They were the top seed last season and lost in the second round to Wisconsin.

DID YOU KNOW: Jay Wright is the winningest coach in Villanova history? He set the record in the Big East Tournament and is 416-165 with the 2009 Final Four and 2016 national championship on his resume.
Jamie Apody talks with Villanova Coach Jay Wright on Action News at 5 p.m., March 14, 2018


------
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
