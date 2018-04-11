  • LIVE VIDEO Mark Zuckerberg's testimony
Villanova guard Jalen Brunson declares for NBA draft

Villanova's Jalen Brunson shoots a free throw during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Kansas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

VILLANOVA, Pa. --
Jalen Brunson, The Associated Press men's college basketball player of the year, has declared for the NBA draft after winning two national titles at Villanova.

The star guard will forego his final season after helping lead the Wildcats to their second national championship in three years. Brunson averaged 18.9 points and 4.6 assists per game in 40 games for the Wildcats this season.
"Jalen has left an indelible mark on our university and our basketball program," Villanova coach Jay Wright said in a statement. "He is both the consummate Villanova basketball player and Villanova student-athlete, a leader on and off the court. We're proud of the man he has become. This is an intelligent decision and I have every confidence in his ability to succeed at the professional level."

Mikal Bridges, who averaged 17.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Wildcats, made the same decision on Monday.



For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
