Villanova Nation celebrates Wildcats' NCAA Championship victory

Wildcat fever after Villanova victory: Trish Hartman reports during Action News at Noon on April 3, 2018. (WPVI)

By and Walter Perez
VILLANOVA, Pa. (WPVI) --
The doors opened earlier than planned Tuesday morning at the Villanova University bookstore, allowing dedicated and patient fans to get their hands on the first championship merchandise.

For some, it was a little bit of deja vu.

"It was so exciting!" said Jemie Vertti of Radnor Township. "Here we go again! I came here two years ago when we won."

T-shirts and hats were the first items to arrive, fresh from the factory.

Villanova Nation celebrates: Walter Perez reports during Action News at Noon on April 3, 2018.



"This morning started at about 3 a.m. for some of our team," said Book Store Director Rachael Maciag. "We actually went to the Nike facility to pick up the shirts as they were being printed."

There didn't appear to be too many students in the early crowd, after last night's post-game celebration.

But there were some who just HAD to get a shirt.

"I have never heard the quad that silent before this morning, so we ran over here and we got them," said sophomore Bridget Ulrich.
Villanova parade details released
It's time for another championship parade in Philadelphia!


For those who want to continue the party, the university is hosting a pep rally Tuesday evening when the team returns.

"It's really a big celebration and a way for those of us who didn't go to Texas to see them win to show our appreciation, celebrate together... really, to welcome them home," said Associate Vice President for University Communications Liz Kennedy Walsh.

Villanova officials said they're thrilled to be hosting another championship celebration.

"The way that that team carries themselves, the way Jay Wright coaches that team.... There's such an amazing representation of Villanova," said Walsh.

Officials say up to 5,000 people are expected at the pep rally at Villanova Stadium.

It is open to the public. The doors open at 5:30pm, and the team is expected to arrive around 6 p.m.

