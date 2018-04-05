  • LIVE VIDEO LIVE Bird's Eye View of the Villanova Championship Parade
VILLANOVA

Villanova Parade: Players hand trophy to their bus driver

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Not everyone who was part of the Villanova Wildcats championship team was on the court.

Prior to the start of the National Championship Parade, 'Nova players handed the trophy to their bus driver of five years.

The driver posed with the trophy in front of the bus, as the players prepared for the parade down Market Street.



The crowds began to form early in Center City for the Parade of Champions Thursday.



The parade is set to kick off at 11 a.m. at 20th and Market streets and will end at Dilworth Park.


6abc is the official station of the Villanova Championship Parade.

-------

This article will be updated as the parade gets underway.

------
