SPORTS

Yankees reach out to bullied Pennsylvania girl in new video

EMBED </>More Videos

The Yankees reached out to a Pennsylvania girl after she posted a heartbreaking message. (Jenn Slater/Facebook)

NEW YORK (WPVI) --
A young girl in Pennsylvania who says she's the victim of extreme bullying has a roster of new friends.

That's after the Yankees responded to her viral video detailing her experience, WABC-TV reports.

10-year-old Cassidy Slater posted this video on Facebook.


In it, she uses hand written messages to tell the story of her bullying which she says has gone on for the last four years.

The heart wrenching video caught the eye of the Yankees.

They responded with a video mirroring Cassidy's messages with their own messages of support.

They told Cassidy they look up to her and are inspired by her.

The Yankees reminded her that she's not alone because the entire team is now among her friends.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbullyingpennsylvania newsAction News SportsPennsylvaniaNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Villanova's DiVincenzo entering NBA Draft process without agent
Ranking the must-see NBA playoff series this round
Joel Embiid not cleared for full contact but not ruled out
Eagles' London trip vs. Jaguars set for Week 8
More Sports
Top Stories
2 men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks speak out
Death of fmr. Trump advisor's father in Philly called 'suspicious'
1-year-old critical, father stable after Southwest Phila. shooting
Date set for Eagles vs. Jaguars in London
Villanova's DiVincenzo entering NBA Draft process without agent
Michael Cohen drops libel lawsuits against BuzzFeed, Fusion GPS
Person crossing Millville street struck and killed
FAA orders fan blade inspections after jet engine explosion
Show More
Thieves steal 22 guns from Upper Darby shooting range
Massive fire breaks out at West Oak Lane church
Firefighter, 3 others injured in Northeast Phila. fire
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Showers Today
FBI raid targets methadone clinic in Camden
More News