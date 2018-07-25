PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

'We Want Utley:' Phillies fans cheer on Chase for 2nd night

Los Angeles Dodgers' Chase Utley smiles while speaking during a news conference before a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Even though he didn't start, Chase Utley was loudly cheered for the second straight night at Citizens Bank Park.

The Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman who made six All-Star appearances while helping the Phillies to the 2008 World Series title and five straight NL East titles received a standing ovation Tuesday night after delivering the lineup card to the umpires.


He received another when announced as a pinch-hitter in the 12th. Utley was cheered when he singled with one out off Luis Garcia.



Hoping Utley would pinch-hit, fans loudly chanted "We want Utley!" when second baseman Kike Hernandez's spot came up in the ninth, and then booed when Hernandez came to the plate.


Fans booed again when Matt Kemp pinch-hit with one out in the 10th, chanting "Utley!" Utley!"

Utley recently announced he's retiring after the season.

The Phillies won the game 7-4 in 16 innings.

