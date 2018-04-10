SPORTS

Wells Fargo Center prepares for NHL, NBA playoffs

EMBED </>More Videos

Home of 76ers, Flyers ready for playoffs. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on April 10, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia is getting ready for the playoffs.

Flyers playoff schedule begins Wednesday
Philly, are you ready for playoff hockey?

On Tuesday morning, crews installed the Stanley Cup Playoffs logo on the ice ahead of the Flyers' First Round which begins Wednesday night in Pittsburgh.



The arena has also unveiled a brand new Sixers banner outside.



The team is going for their 15th straight victory when they take on the Hawks in Atlanta Tuesday night.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia FlyersPhiladelphia 76ersnhl playoffsnba playoffsSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Williams' pinch homer lifts Phils over Reds 6-5
Reds-Phillies Preview
Nick Williams' pinch homer lifts Phillies over Reds 6-5
76ers could set club record vs. Hawks with 15th straight win
More Sports
Top Stories
Tractor-trailer carrying kegs falls from ramp onto I-95
Cosby lawyer launches fierce attack on 'con artist' accuser
Car crashes into building in Trenton
"I am sorry": Zuckerberg faces congressional inquisition
Facebook starts privacy alerts to affected users
Man pleads to manslaughter in death of acquaintance buried in yard
Man, 21, shot and robbed in Olney
Decapitation suspect allegedly told police 'let me get my heads'
Show More
AccuWeather: A Bit Milder Today, A Giant Warm Up Coming Soon
Pa. teachers get bats as a reminder to fight back in a shooting
Trump's homeland security adviser is resigning
Philadelphia police chase ends in North Wales
Topless protester ID'd as 'Cosby Show' actress
More News