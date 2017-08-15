EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1499425" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Carson Wentz has been named the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles.

What a difference a year makes.Last season at this time, Carson Wentz was an injured third string quarterback, surely never dreaming the way the final week of the preseason would play out."I'm thankful I'm healthy this year. The difference a year makes is pretty crazy," Wentz said Tuesday.Last week, Wentz was perfect. Four for four. Fifty-six yards and a touchdown in his only series against Green Bay.But his teammates say it's off the field where his growth has been exponential."To have seen him make strides, leaps and bounds, as a leader cause he knows what to expect now. Last year, he was kind of thrown into the fire last minute," tight end Trey Burton said."He just had a whole off-season to prepare, instead of seven or eight days he had to prepare last year as starter. You can see the confidence in him. Not cocky, but he's a franchise guy, now, and that's the way we treat him," offensive lineman Lane Johnson said.Coach Doug Pederson says Wentz will play the same amount this week as he did last game.Wentz can't wait to get out and play some preseason action in front of the Lincoln Financial Field crowd Thursday night."I'm expecting them to be loud, actually. For a preseason game, you never know what to expect, but this is Philly. They're hungry. They're ready for it," Wentz said.And unlike last year at this time, Carson Wentz is also ready for anything.------