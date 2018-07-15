World Cup fans gather on South Street for finals viewing party

For a few hours Sunday, South Street will become Philadelphia's World Cup headquarters.Fans of the two teams in the finals will gather on the 700 block of South Street where the popular German Bierhall has closed down the block for a huge viewing party.The event kicked off at 10 a.m. Sunday for the final match at 11 a.m.The event is free to attend, with pay-as-you-go food and drink.Visitors are welcome to stick around after the match to enjoy the beer garden, food and more fun.This is the first time Croatia has found themselves in the World Cup Finals, and they will take the field for a final matchup against France.------