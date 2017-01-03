SPORTS

Young JJ Watt fan to receive jersey and visit from star Texan
The recovery from a terrible New Year's Eve crash will have a bright spot for eight year old Texans' fan, Noah Fulmer.

The recovery from a terrible New Year's Eve crash will have a bright spot for eight year old Texans' fan, Noah Fulmer.

The boy was celebrating with family on Matagorda Beach Saturday night when the DPS says a driver plowed through the parking lot, hitting vehicles and Noah, along with two younger siblings and his stepfather. Noah's parents say he actually pushed his siblings aside, absorbing much of the impact.

As EMTs treated Noah, his parents say they had to cut the number 99 jersey he was wearing at the time. A family member would later tweet, trying to connect with Watt, and it worked.

Late last night, Watt tweeted his concern for Noah and a pledge to deliver the new football jersey.

When Noah's mother, Maria Garza heard, she was thrilled telling KTRK,"I started screaming, JJ Watt is gonna come see my baby. He's gonna boost his confidence."

Memorial Hermann says it is currently working with the family and the Texans to set up the visit.

The driver in the crash was arrested on a charge of reckless driving.
