Young wrestler is tough competitor with lot of heart

Savannah Richards gives new meaning to the saying, 'fights like a little girl'.The 65-pound 10-year-old from Pottstown Middle School started her wrestling career 51-0."When I started to wrestle, I knew that girls can do what boys can do, and I was happy that I could prove that," said Savannah.She is proving it alright, and she's only been wrestling for two seasons."I was a little scared because I thought I was going to lose my first match, and so many people were watching me, so I got really, really nervous," said Savannah."I'm pretty much stunned I would say. As somebody who's supposed to protect her, and then I see her go out there and do her thing, it's just amazing," said Savannah's father Bob Richards.So how did Savannah get started with wrestling? She used to wrestle her big brother Bobby in their living room. And she loved it so much, she told her parents she wanted to join a league.At first, as you can imagine, they were a little hesitant."She was so tiny, we were like, 'You know what. Why don't you wait till next year, if you're still interested,' " said Savannah's mother Sherry Richards. "So last year came about and she's like, 'I wanna wrestle', and I'm like, 'Oh no!' "Savannah fought her parents on it and won, and now the 5th-grader is dominating with her headlock move, putting a hurting on the boys - some in more ways than one."When the boys cry, it's makes me a little sad. They had their face all red and I got a little sad because when they cry, I feel bad," she said.She's only 10 years old and she's already breaking hearts.------