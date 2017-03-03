SPORTS

Young wrestler is tough competitor with lot of heart

EMBED </>More News Videos

Savannah Richards gives new meaning to the saying, 'fights like a little girl'. (WPVI)

By
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Savannah Richards gives new meaning to the saying, 'fights like a little girl'.

The 65-pound 10-year-old from Pottstown Middle School started her wrestling career 51-0.

"When I started to wrestle, I knew that girls can do what boys can do, and I was happy that I could prove that," said Savannah.

She is proving it alright, and she's only been wrestling for two seasons.

"I was a little scared because I thought I was going to lose my first match, and so many people were watching me, so I got really, really nervous," said Savannah.

"I'm pretty much stunned I would say. As somebody who's supposed to protect her, and then I see her go out there and do her thing, it's just amazing," said Savannah's father Bob Richards.

So how did Savannah get started with wrestling? She used to wrestle her big brother Bobby in their living room. And she loved it so much, she told her parents she wanted to join a league.

At first, as you can imagine, they were a little hesitant.

"She was so tiny, we were like, 'You know what. Why don't you wait till next year, if you're still interested,' " said Savannah's mother Sherry Richards. "So last year came about and she's like, 'I wanna wrestle', and I'm like, 'Oh no!' "

Savannah fought her parents on it and won, and now the 5th-grader is dominating with her headlock move, putting a hurting on the boys - some in more ways than one.

"When the boys cry, it's makes me a little sad. They had their face all red and I got a little sad because when they cry, I feel bad," she said.

She's only 10 years old and she's already breaking hearts.

------
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportswrestling
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Voracek's shootout goal leads Flyers past Panthers
Sports Flash: Joel Embiid, Sixers injury situation
Saints' Brandin Cooks on radar of Eagles, Titans
Watch this young wrestler's hilarious mat maneuvers
More Sports
Top Stories
3-vehicle crash causes traffic delays on I-95 SB in Holmesburg
Action News 9pm LIVE UPDATE
Man shot in ear, school bus hit by bullets in Logan
Ransomware attack hits Pennsylvania Senate Democrats
Puppies from now-closed NJ shop ready for homes
Couple critical, grandson hurt in Kensington row house fire
Woman hit by car on I-95 in Christiana, Del.
Show More
Human bones found near North Camden park
$5,000 reward after pitbull found stabbed to death in Olney
Undocumented dad taken by ICE while dropping kids off at school
Chester Co. woman, 88, to would-be rapist: 'I have HIV'
Arrest made in some national threats to Jewish centers
More News
Top Video
Puppies from now-closed NJ shop ready for homes
Arrest made in some national threats to Jewish centers
Human bones found near North Camden park
Combine running with group fitness at Incline Running
More Video