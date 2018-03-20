Standoff with armed man underway near Princeton University campus

PRINCETON, N.J. (WPVI) --
A standoff between police and an armed man is underway near the campus of Princeton University.

According to the school's website, police have a man surrounded inside the Panera Bread restaurant on Nassau Street across from Princeton's campus.

Video from Suzannah B. Troy posted on YouTube showed several armed officers taking cover outside the restaurant.

No injuries have been reported.

The two campus buildings closest to the restaurant are being evacuated, the university said.

It is not known if the gunman has any connection to the university.



According to the school's website, classes are not in session this week at Princeton because it is spring break.

Police have closed Nassau Street and are urging people to stay away.

