PRINCETON, N.J. (WPVI) --A standoff between police and an armed man near the campus of Princeton University appears to be over.
We are awaiting details from police about the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.
This is a breaking news update. Previous story below.
According to the school's website, police have a man surrounded inside the Panera Bread restaurant on Nassau Street across from Princeton's campus.
Video from Suzannah B. Troy posted on YouTube showed several armed officers taking cover outside the restaurant shortly after the incident began.
About an hour later, video from the Action Cam showed a heavy police presence, including what appeared to be a SWAT unit.
No shots have been fired, the university said. No injuries have been reported.
Town of Princeton Police were said to be negotiating with the gunman. It is not known if the man has any connection to the university.
.@PrincetonPolice were called to the Panera restaurant on Nassau Street across from the #PrincetonU campus, and they have an armed man surrounded inside the building. https://t.co/8LSRzYjVxQ— Princeton University (@Princeton) March 20, 2018
The two campus buildings closest to the restaurant were evacuated shortly after the incident began.
Police have closed Nassau Street and are urging people to avoid the area. But no shelter in place order has been issued.
According to the school's website, classes are not in session this week at Princeton because it is spring break.
