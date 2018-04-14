Starbucks responds after video of arrest in Philly store goes viral

(Credit: Twitter/@MissyDepino)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Starbucks confirms it is looking into an incident that led to the arrest of two men at a Philadelphia location earlier this week.

Video of that arrest posted to Twitter now has more than 2 million views and has also prompted an internal investigation within the Philadelphia Police Department.


The caption of the video reads: "The police were called because these men hadn't ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it's never happened to us when we do the same thing."

In the video you can hear the friend who was meeting them ask officers what's going on.

"What did they get called for?" he asked. "Because there are two black guys sitting here meeting me? Tell me, what did they do?"

Other customers then chimed in.

"They didn't do anything, I saw the entire thing," a person off-camera said.

Starbucks responded to the tweet, saying "we're reviewing the incident with our partners, law enforcement and customers to determine what took place and led to this unfortunate result."


Philadelphia police also tweeted that they are aware of the incident at the location at Spruce and South 18th streets and they are conducting an internal investigation.


According to the DA's office, charges were declined due to a lack of evidence and the men were released from police custody early Saturday morning.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
starbucksarrestviral videotrendingphilly news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Driver rescued after big rig overturns in Del.
Trump staking claim of 'Mission Accomplished' in Syria
White House outlines evidence to support strike on Syria
AccuWeather: Tale of Two Seasons This Weekend
1 dead in Blue Route crash in Conshohocken
NJ school bus driver charged with sexual assault
2 hurt in fight, stabbing in Old City
Person struck, critically injured in North Philly
Show More
Gunfire erupts on Morton St. in Camden
6 hurt in crash on Hunting Park Ave. in Philly
Fire damages home on Tacony St. in Philly
Body found wrapped in tarp off MLK Drive in Fairmount Park
Girl, 5, struck and killed by vehicle in Camden
More News