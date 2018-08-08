Stolen vehicle and baby located in West Philadelphia

Police say they have located the stolen SUV with the 9-month-old baby inside in West Philadelphia.The vehicle was stolen around 2:46 p.m. Tuesday on the unit block of North 63rd Street.Police say a 32-year-old female was at a store when an unknown person drove off in her white GMC Terrain.Action News was first on the ground as emergency responders swarmed the 200 block of Wanamaker after the white SUV, reported stolen, was spotted parked on the street.Inside was the 9-month-old baby.West Philadelphia residents stood in horror on the sidewalk as the infant was put into an ambulance and taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.Police say his mother left him alone in an unattended car outside a tattoo parlor at 63rd and Market Street.Business owner David Hennelly said, "A young lady ran in the door, her car was stolen and her baby was in it."Inside for eight minutes, her car and child vanished, touching off a search for the next hour and 45 minutes."She told me what kind of car she had, and I thought I saw the car up the block and it looked like it was turning left and she took off like a panicked mother would," said Hennelly."She goes out one time to check on the kid we believe, but then goes back in to get the piercing, so it becomes about priorities here. Is your tongue more important or is your kid more important?" said Philadelphia Police Lieutenant John Walker.Action News stopped by the family's West Philadelphia home, but they declined to comment.But neighbors who identify the mother as Alana, say this out of character."I am so sorry to hear that because she is a good mother, that's what I don't understand," said neighbor Vallie Richards.-----