SCHOOLS

New Jersey superintendent accused of defecating on school track resigns

EMBED </>More Videos

Thomas Tramaglini was the superintendent of Kenilworth schools.

HOLMDEL, New Jersey --
The school superintendent accused of repeatedly defecating on another high school's track has resigned.

The Star-Ledger of Newark reports the Kenilworth school board accepted Thomas Tramaglini's resignation Thursday. In an email and voicemail sent to staff, the board said it became clear his continued service became "too much of a distraction."

Tramaglini is charged with public defecation, lewdness and littering. A court hearing is pending.

Authorities say surveillance video caught Tramaglini in late April following an early morning run at Holmdel High School. Police said staff members were watching to see who had been leaving human feces on the property.

His lawyer, Matthew Adams, issued a statement saying that Tramaglini will continue to fight the allegations and that his resignation should not "be construed as an acknowledgement of guilt." Neither Adams nor authorities have said why Tramaglini allegedly did what police allege.

Adams also said Tramaglini plans to sue Holmdel police over the mug shot taken after his arrest, claiming they should not have photographed him at police headquarters because the public defecation, lewdness and litter charges were low-level municipal offenses.

"It's like getting photographed and fingerprinted for a speeding ticket," Adams told the newspaper. He has filed a tort claim notice that lists potential damages of more than $1 million due to loss of income, harm to his reputation, emotional distress and invasion of privacy.

"It is our position that the photograph that has been widely disseminated was unlawfully taken and maliciously distributed," Adams said.

Holmdel officials did not return a call seeking comment.

___

Information from: The (Newark, N.J.) Star-Ledger, http://www.nj.com

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestschoolsnew jersey newsHolmdelNew JerseyMonmouth County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
School chief accused of defecating on track wants to correct record
School 'pooperintendent' accused of defecating on high school track
SCHOOLS
12 back-to-school movies that earn an A+
Niche ranks best schools in Pennsylvania
Teacher requests backpacks in lieu of flowers at funeral
Shooting hoops fundraiser held for 2 boys fighting rare disease
More schools
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News