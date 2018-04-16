Supporters to rally for Meek Mill

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A hearing is scheduled Monday for Meek Mill as supporters of the Philadelphia-born rapper are expected to hold a rally.
Mill is fighting for release while appealing a two- to four-year sentence for a probation violation.
Judge Genece Brinkley ruled that Mill's drug use, arrests and other issues, while under supervision, merited the jail time.
Mill's lawyers argue that the sentence is excessive, part of what they call judge's "personal vendetta."
Thousands of supporters are expected to hold a rally in front of the Criminal Justice Center in Center City in the morning.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps