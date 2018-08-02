Surveillance video shows gunmen firing at Overbrook Farms home

EMBED </>More Videos

Surveillance video shows gunmen firing at Overbrook Farms home. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on August 2, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have now released surveillance video showing two men firing on a home in Overbrook Farms.

Action News was there as investigators canvassed the 1100 block of North 65th Street looking for clues early Tuesday morning.

That's how they found the footage of two of the gunmen shooting at a home.

Police say a third man shot up the rear of the house off camera.

If you have any information on the shooting, contact Southwest Detectives.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
Show More
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
More News