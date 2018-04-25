Suspect arrested for road rage murder in Deptford Twp.

Suspect sought for apparent road rage murder in Deptford Twp. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on March 16, 2018. (WPVI)

DEPTFORD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Authorities have made an arrest in the death of a New Jersey man who was killed last month in an alleged road rage incident in Deptford Township.

54-year-old Everett E. Moore, Jr. of Clayton, N.J. is charged with first degree murder and weapons offenses in the death of 32-year-old of Joseph Pirri.

Prosecutors say Pirri was attacked with a sharp object and severely injured during a major snow storm on March 7th.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he received treatment until he succumbed to his injuries on March 15th.

Prosecutors say after an extensive investigation, and evidence which included statements from Pirri before he died and video from more than 20 surveillance cameras in the area, Moore was identified as the suspect in the case.

He was arrested at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday in Monroe Township.

He was charged with murder and other offenses and is now behind bars in Salem County.

