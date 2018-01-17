Suspect charged with murder in University of Pennsylvania student's killing

SANTA ANA, Calif. --
A Southern California prosecutor says the investigation is continuing into the killing of a University of Pennsylvania student even though a murder charge has already been filed against the suspect.

Parents: Penn student killing may have been hate crime
A newspaper is reporting that a man suspected in the killing of a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student who was stabbed nearly two dozen times and buried at a California park told investigators that he was being hit on.

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckus told reporters Wednesday that investigators are looking for evidence that would support making the legal case a hate crime.

The current complaint alleges 20-year-old Samuel Woodward murdered 19-year-old Blaze Bernstein and that a knife was used in the crime.



In an affidavit obtained by the Orange County Register, Woodward told investigators he was angry after Bernstein kissed him the night they went to a park.

Bernstein's parents say the killing may have been a hate crime against their gay son.
A person is taken into custody for the murder of University of Pennsylvania student Blaze Bernstein in Orange County, California on January 12, 2018.



Authorities say Bernstein was visiting his parents during winter break when he went to a park with Woodward Jan. 2. His body was found in a shallow grave there a week later. Woodward was arrested soon after.

Suspect arrested in University of Pennsylvania student death ID'd. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on January 12, 2018.



Rackauckus says both had attended the Orange County School of the Arts. The district attorney says Woodward communicated with Bernstein by Snapchat on Jan 2 and then picked him up at his parents' house.

Memorial service for UPenn student: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on January 15, 2018.


