A Southern California prosecutor says the investigation is continuing into the killing of a University of Pennsylvania student even though a murder charge has already been filed against the suspect.Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckus told reporters Wednesday that investigators are looking for evidence that would support making the legal case a hate crime.The current complaint alleges 20-year-old Samuel Woodward murdered 19-year-old Blaze Bernstein and that a knife was used in the crime.In an affidavit obtained by the Orange County Register, Woodward told investigators he was angry after Bernstein kissed him the night they went to a park.Bernstein's parents say the killing may have been a hate crime against their gay son.Authorities say Bernstein was visiting his parents during winter break when he went to a park with Woodward Jan. 2. His body was found in a shallow grave there a week later. Woodward was arrested soon after.Rackauckus says both had attended the Orange County School of the Arts. The district attorney says Woodward communicated with Bernstein by Snapchat on Jan 2 and then picked him up at his parents' house.------